This High-Tech Sticker Can Tell If You’re Lying About Your Feelings

Apparently, there’s a new wearable sticker that can detect your emotions. So, next time you try lying to your doctor about your stress and burnout, you might want to think again.

Back in my day, we used mood rings to tell us how we’re feeling. Deep blue? Calm and satisfied. Amber (my permanent color)? Unsettled and nervous as fuck. Checks out.

Videos by VICE

But this new “stretchable, rechargeable, multimodal hybrid” device takes emotional tracking a step further. The sticker uses AI to detect emotions and provide real-time feedback based on your skin temperature, heart rate, SpO2 levels, facial movements, and more.

“Despite the rapid development of stretchable electronic devices for various applications in biomedicine and healthcare, the coupling between multiple input signals remains an obstacle in multimodal sensing before use in practical environments,” the study abstract reads.

High-Tech Sticker Can Read and Identify Your Emotions

However, this new device has a layered design and separate tracking components that allow for more flexible sensing.

“By transmitting the real-time measured data to mobile devices and the cloud, the system can allow healthcare professionals to evaluate psychological health and provide emotional support through telemedicine when needed,” the study abstract concludes.

Not only that, but it can also tell the difference between real emotions and performed emotions. In other words, you won’t be fooling anyone by shrugging off your severe anxiety.

This can be a game-changer for telemedicine, where mental health professionals and doctors are providing care from a distance and can’t always pick up on their patients’ emotions.

Additionally, since healthcare providers often rely on their patients to tell the truth about their emotions, this device can point to underlying feelings they might not be comfortable sharing. For example, it’s common for many to disguise the fact that they’re feeling depressed or anxious. This real-time data might help doctors see past their patients’ facades.