Bethesda Celebrates the Launch of ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ With Hilarious ‘Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ Meme

While some Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 fans worried that the unexpected release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered would overshadow it, Bethesda put out a hilarious meme to help promote the new RPG. The Skyrim developer gave their nod to the new game and encouraged fans to check it out.

Bethesda Adores ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’

After years of anticipation, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is now available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. To celebrate its launch, Bethesda took to social media to share a custom image highlighting the game’s release. In the photo, the iconic Adoring Fan from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and cheering it on with excitement.

Did I also mention the photo actually has six Adoring Fans grouped around a sofa? The meme-coded image immediately went viral on social media—and I get it. One Adoring Fan is already enough to make a person feel a mix of laughter and rage. But now we’ve got a whole group of the iconic NPC, all obsessed with one of the year’s best RPGs? That’s pretty awesome. The Adoring Fan meme couldn’t have come at a better time, either.

While rumors have been swirling about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for a few months, no one could have predicted Bethesda would shadow drop the remake on April 22. With Oblivion already peaking at 190,000 players on Steam, some worried it could overshadow the release of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which has had its April 24 launch date set for a year now. So, it’s great to see Bethesda come out and support the new RPG.

Critics Love the new RPG

It’s not just Bethesda who are rallying behind the Kepler Interactive RPG. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 reviews have been insanely positive. The new IP received a staggering 92 score on Metacritic, with 55 reviews counted. Most reviewers agree that Clair Obscur is the next Final Fantasy with its beautiful story and cast of characters.

However, the game has also been praised for its stylish combat UI, which looks ripped out of Persona 5. Our very own review from Matt Vatankhah also loved it, with him calling Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a masterclass in game design and a “story of perseverance.” So, yeah, there is a lot to be hyped about. But it’s nice to see studios like Bethesda coming out to support brand new IP, especially when they just released their own juggernaut RPG a few days earlier.