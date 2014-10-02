Premiere: Whyte – “LDN”

In their latest music video premiere, the Copenhagen based soul pop duo Whyte pine for love long lost or perhaps never experienced. The feeling is embodied by two girls, melancholically dragging themselves over the hardwood floors of some abandoned mansion, a bottle of hard liquor in hand. They laze around playing tennis, fidget with hunting rifles and float around in the pool, contemplating the very concept of existence I reckon. It’s very much how I imagine a day in the life of Matt Berninger’s kids.

The track’s dismal vocals are strangely soothing, lodged between ambient synth and firm percussion. We are very excited about the December release of Whyte’s debut EP, conceived at the revered Medley Studio in Copenhagen. We recommend you work up an appetite with the LDN video in the meantime.