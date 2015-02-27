Purity Ring Leak another Pop Banger in “Bodyache”

In recent weeks I feel like I’ve spent a lot of time banging on and on about Purity Ring. It’s just that their new album, Another Eternity, is so fucking good and they keep drip feeding fans tracks and videos ahead of the album’s release next week. What a bunch of teasers.

Above is one of my favorite songs on the record: “Bodyache.” It’s got MASSIVE POP TUNE written all over it. The accompanying visuals (this is not the actual video btw) are typical Purity Ring—a little creepy and dislocating, but really beautiful too. Enjoy this and read our recent interview with the band here.