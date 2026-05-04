Resident Evil Requiem Director Teases Leon Kennedy’s Return After RE9

Resident Evil Requiem’s director recently gave an update on Leon Kennedy’s future in the franchise after RE9. The Capcom developer revealed whether the RE4 protagonist could return in a new title or not.

Resident Evil Requiem Director Says Leon Kennedy Could Return At Age 70

Screenshot: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem Director Koshi Nakanishi recently did an extensive interview with EuroGamer, where he talked about newcomer Grace Ashcroft potentially becoming the face of the franchise. According to Nakanishi, they don’t feel pressure to replace older characters for newer audiences, and they approach this decision when making each new game.

Videos by VICE

However, during the conversation, the Capcom developer also opened up about Leon Kennedy’s potential future in the horror series following his story in RE9. Nakanishi revealed that this might not be the end of the former Raccoon City police officer after all, as he could return in an interesting way.

Koshi Nakanishi Says Leon Kennedy Could Return Even at Age 70

“We don’t feel the need to replace the series’ most recognizable faces with younger characters. We don’t really think of it in those terms. I mean, I think Leon Kennedy is really appealing in his current form. And who knows, we could bring him back when he’s 70, and I’m sure he’ll still be a great character.”

While not an outright confirmation of Kennedy’s return, it appears Capcom isn’t opposed to it either. This is also interesting, because there were previous leaks and rumors claiming Resident Evil Requiem would be Leon Kennedy’s final story. In all fairness, RE9 does feel like a swan song for the former RPD officer, as his plot arc wraps up rather nicely.

Resident Evil Requiem DLC Will Feature Leon Kennedy

Screenshot: Capcom

Outside of a potential 70 year old Leon Kennedy in future games, the RE4 protagonist will make his return in the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem DLC. According to recent reports, the upcoming RE9 mini-game launching in May will feature Kennedy and his “hatchet” weapon.

The mini-game mode is reportedly based on “battles” and is unlocked after you beat Requiem’s main story. Outside of that, we don’t actually know what it entails. However, Nakanishi has hinted at the RE9 DLC featuring Leon Kennedy and his signature Tomahawk melee item introduced in the 2026 game.

Screenshot: Capcom

Leon Kennedy might also return in the future Resident Evil Requiem story expansion DLC. In March, Nakanishi held up a teaser photo that showed Leon Kennedy and what appeared to be a potential romantic partner hugging him. The teaser image had “Forbidden Requiem” text on it, and looked like a romance novel artwork.

That said, it’s unclear whether the teaser was actually for the RE9 DLC. Although there has been a lot of talk lately about Leon Kennedy’s wedding ring, which appears in one of the final cutscenes in Resident Evil Requiem.

As a result, many players desperately want to know who Kennedy is married to. So perhaps the future story DLC will address it? Regardless, it appears the end of Requiem won’t be the last time we see Mr. Kennedy, even its a 70-year old version of action hero.