‘Ozempic Breath’ Is Here (and Just as Gross as You Think It Is)

The list of Ozempic side effects keeps growing, and the latest one has people stress-buying gum in bulk.

“Ozempic breath” is now a thing, joining the increasingly crowded hall of shame alongside “Ozempic face,” “Ozempic butt,” “Ozempic fingers,” and “Ozempic mouth.” If you’re keeping score at home, that’s a lot of body parts being rerouted by a weekly injection. Loose skin and brittle teeth are bad enough, but bad breath has a social dimension that the others don’t.

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Here’s what’s happening physiologically. GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic significantly slow digestion, which means food sits in the stomach longer and starts to ferment. That fermentation produces hydrogen sulfide gas, which is responsible for the sulfur burps users have been complaining about for years.

On top of that, these medications can reduce saliva production, leading to dry mouth, and can push the body into ketosis, which carries its own distinct aroma—usually described as fruity, sweet, or metallic.

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Ozempic Users Are Stress-Buying Gum Because ‘Ozempic Breath’ Is Apparently a Thing

The market, as it always does, has noticed. Hershey reported strong demand for gum and mints last quarter, with company executive Steve Tanner citing “functional snacking tailwinds, including GLP-1 adoption” in prepared remarks reported by Bloomberg.

Translation from corporate-speak: people on Ozempic have bad breath, and they’re buying Ice Breakers. Hershey also saw a 17% increase in protein bar sales, which makes sense, since GLP-1 users are advised to eat significantly more protein to maintain muscle mass as weight drops.

How much protein? The updated US dietary guidelines now recommend 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight daily, up from the long-standing 0.8 grams per kilogram. For GLP-1 users specifically, some researchers push that even higher, to 2 grams per kilogram. For a 150-pound person, that’s potentially 136 grams a day—the equivalent of about 22 large eggs or 20 ounces of chicken breast. Every single day.

As for the breath itself, the fixes are pretty boring: drink more water, use an antimicrobial mouthwash, scrape your tongue, and yes, chew sugar-free gum. Water in particular helps by alleviating dry mouth, flushing out odor-causing bacteria, and clearing the residue of acid reflux from teeth. If you want to get ahead of it, talk to your dentist.

Roughly 12% of American adults have taken a GLP-1 drug. Someone at Hershey is having a very good quarter.