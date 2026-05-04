Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Gets Disappointing Development Update According to Leak

A new leak claims to reveal an update about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 that could be disappointing to some players. If true, the 2026 CoD title might be held back by older consoles like the PS4.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Could Be Cross-Gen According to New Leak

Screenshot: Activision, PlayStation

When Activision revealed its new Call of Duty engine in 2023, many had hoped that the CoD game releasing in 2026 would be the first true “next-gen” title in the series. However, a new leak might have just confirmed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 will be cross-gen and could still be released on PS4. Yes, you read that right: the PlayStation 4, which was released in 2013!

Videos by VICE

This latest rumor comes from prominent Call of Duty player Alaix. The popular account revealed the potential leak in a post on X. “Hearing that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is currently being playtested on PS4.” HeyImAlaix has a pretty good track record when it comes to Call of Duty skins and datamined leaks. So of course, this led many players to believe that MW4 would be released on PS4.

Screenshot: X @HeyImAlaix

However, Alaix then followed up his leak to clarify that he wasn’t saying that Modern Warfare 4 would be released on PS4. “Never said it was releasing there though, just heard that and thought it was funny.” When players asked him to clarify further, he responded that they might be testing it on the PS4 for lower PC specs. “Could be, I don’t have more info on the subject, just thought it was the funniest thing I’ve heard.”

What We Know About COD Modern Warfare 4 So Far

Screenshot: Activision

As far as the above leak goes, I would take it with a grain of salt. Activision testing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 on a PS4 isn’t unbelievable in itself. However, Alaix didn’t provide any additional sources for where he heard this information. The leak also doesn’t seem to be confident in whether it’s actually cross-gen or just internal testing.

However, with this latest rumor , I thought it would be interesting to take a look at everything we know about the next Call of Duty title reportedly launching in 2026.

The next CoD title is rumored to be Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4.

COD MW4 reportedly has a 2026 release date.

It will be developed by Infinity Ward, and is said to have a new engine.

Leaks claim the new engine is a drastic overhaul for Call of Duty and will feature its most realistic graphics to date.

CoD MW4 will be more “tactical.”

It could drop Zombies Mode.

Now keep in mind, most of the above information is based on rumors. Activision hasn’t even confirmed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is releasing in 2026. So at this point, this is all speculation based on information posted by various CoD leakers. Until we get an official announcement, all of this is speculation. However, many players are hoping the rumored CoD MW4 isn’t cross-gen and also releasing on PS4.