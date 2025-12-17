Call of Duty May Be Dropping Zombies Mode in 2027, New Leak Claims

A new leak claims that the upcoming Call of Duty 2027 title will be dropping the popular Zombies mode. If true, major details about the upcoming CoD game have also been leaked early online.

Call of Duty 2027 Details Allegedly Leaked Online

Screenshot: Activision

It’s been an interesting week for Call of Duty fans. After several rumors surfaced online, Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward made a post on X telling fans, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.” Following this, infamous leaker TheGhostOfHope leaked what he claims are major details about Call of Duty 2027. According to the insider, the upcoming project will be a new sub-franchise developed by Sledgehammer Games.

“COD2027 made by Sledgehammer Games will be a new sub-franchise with completely new characters set in the late 1990s/early 2000s.” However, the most interesting claim is that the new Call of Duty title will be retiring Zombies mode. “I think the idea is that they don’t want to burn out Treyarch, who is gonna come off 2 back-to-back games, and they don’t want to have too much zombies content overall, so that way 2028 is more hype.”

For your convenience, here is every Call of Duty 2027 feature that has been leaked (courtesy of TheGhostOfHope):

Screenshot: Activision

Every Call of Duty 2027 Feature Leaked So Far

Omnimovement with NO Tac Sprint is currently planned for the game

Pick 10 returning is a big discussion happening

Zombies currently still not planned to return

Get High returns (Still unclear if its the third mode)

CoD 2027 Leak Gets Disputed

Screenshot: X @TheGhostofHope

While TheGhostOfHope is pretty well known in the Call of Duty space, not everyone agrees with his latest leak. Popular CoD site CharlieIntel actually responded to his leak and claimed parts of it were wrong.

“We have heard that Sledgehammer Games’ 2027 Call of Duty title does not take place during the late 90s/early 2000s, despite some rumors today. Per the latest reports, it’s a new sub-franchise set in the modern era.”

Screenshot: X @charlieINTEL

Interestingly, this seems to confirm that Call of Duty 2027 is, in fact, a new sub-franchise developed by Sledgehammer Games. However, it appears that TheGhostOfHope’s details about it taking place in the 90s or early 00s are being disputed.

Call of Duty Fans React to Zombies Mode Possibly Being Dropped

Screenshot: Activision

Call of Duty players reacted to the CoD 2027 leak with mixed reactions. While many were excited about a new franchise potentially taking place in the past, others were not happy about the Zombies mode potentially being dropped.

“Removing zombies is going to hurt the franchise badly. Do they seriously not understand how massive the zombies fanbase is? How many players will skip buying the game because of that decision alone?” a user on X wrote, for example. Another user commented, “Wish so badly we could get original zombies entries by other studios again.”

Screenshot: Activision

Not everyone was bummed about the news, though. A lot of Call of Duty fans actually argued that Zombies should just become a Treyarch-only mode. Others said a break from the feature would be welcome. Of course, take this latest CoD leak with a major grain of salt. It’s not actually been confirmed that Call of Duty 2027 will be removing Zombies. So far, only this leak has suggested it.