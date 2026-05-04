3 Habits That Are Making People Think You’re Insecure (Even If You’re Not)

You were prepared. Your thoughts were clear, your delivery was solid, and your boss still handed the next project to someone else. No one was rude about it, and nobody had to be.

A 2015 study in Psychological Science found that people judge dominance and competence based almost entirely on nonverbal cues, and those judgments predicted real outcomes, including who got hired in simulated job evaluations. How confident you feel has very little to do with how confident you appear. Here’s what actually does.

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1. Shrinking Your Physical Space

Under pressure, the body contracts. Arms cross, spine curves, shoulders rise. It’s a stress response. A 2015 study in Psychological Science found that everyone around you reads those contractions as low status and low confidence, automatically, before you’ve said a word.

Fixing it takes about ten seconds. Uncross your arms. Sit up straight. Drop your shoulders. Small stuff, but it changes what people see.

2. Hedging Everything You Say

Most people hedge out of good intentions. You don’t want to seem arrogant, you want to leave room for other perspectives, so “I might be wrong, but…” and “I was kind of wondering if maybe…” become the default. Linguistic research shows these phrases signal uncertainty before you’ve even made your point, and ending statements with a rising tone, as though every sentence is a question, makes it worse. A study published in Cognition found that listeners perceive speakers who do this as less authoritative and more in need of reassurance.

Make your point, then back it up. “I think we should move the deadline” lands with more authority than the same idea wrapped in five layers of maybe. Slowing down also helps. Research on speech rate and credibility finds that a deliberate pace signals confidence. Rapid, qualifier-heavy speech signals nerves.

3. Fidgeting

Adjusting a watch. Playing with a ring. Touching your neck. These feel invisible from the inside. To everyone watching, they’re remarkably legible. A 2021 study published in Scientific Reports found that these small self-soothing movements actively redirect attention. Observers unconsciously shift from processing your ideas to analyzing your distress. The message gets buried in the static.

Think about a job interview where two people give the exact same answers, but one can’t stop moving. You already know who gets the job. Try going completely still for a few seconds before you speak. It feels weird. Nobody else sees weird.