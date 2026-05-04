An Injured Butterfly Got a Dried Flower for a Wing (and It Can Fly Again)

Morhaf Ghazi found a butterfly with a broken wing on a hiking trail and, somehow, had exactly what he needed to fix it.

The 30-year-old was hiking in Amman, Jordan, when he spotted a butterfly sitting too still on the trail. Butterflies don’t just hang around while humans approach. He got closer and saw the right wing was badly crumpled, leaving the insect completely unable to fly. Most people would see this, be super bummed out and helpless, then keep walking. Ghazi took it home in an empty food container.

Videos by VICE

For the next few days, he ran a one-man butterfly recovery operation. In a video shared by the New York Post via SWNS, we watch the whole thing unfold. “For a couple of days, I fed it sugar water,” Ghazi said. “It stayed on a flower bouquet where I placed tiny drops for it to drink.” Then he remembered something: a pink orchid he’d pressed inside a book nearly a decade ago, perfectly preserved since around 2016. “That’s when the idea came to me to make a replacement wing,” he said.

Play video

A Butterfly Couldn’t Fly. Then a Man Built It a New Wing From a Flower.

He traced the shape of the butterfly’s healthy wing onto the dried petal and carefully cut a replacement. Before touching the insect, he watched YouTube videos on how to handle butterflies safely. Then, using tweezers and a small amount of glue, he removed the crumpled wing and attached the handmade prosthetic. “I had read that butterflies don’t feel pain in their wings, only pressure, so I decided to carefully try,” he told SWNS. The whole procedure took about an hour, not counting the days of care leading up to it.

By the following day, the butterfly was flying. “After the repair, the butterfly was able to move much better and gradually was able to fly again the next day,” Ghazi said.

There’s no charity angle here, no brand involvement, no GoFundMe. Ghazi is a guy from Syria living in Jordan who found a broken butterfly, kept a flower in a book for nine years without knowing why, and ended up with a story that actually justifies the time. Worse things have gone viral.