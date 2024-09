Pusha T has made the week of his new release huge. Earlier this week, he dropped the new video for his song “Crutches, Crosses, Caskets” which was a fever dream of strangeness. Last night, he appeared on The Daily Show to play a new track titled “Sunshine” which features some of his best lyrics to date, making reference to Freddie Grey and many other recent tragedies that have occurred. Darkest Before Dawn comes out this Friday December 18.