WWE Clash in Italy: Start Time & How To Watch

WWE heads to Italy this weekend for Clash in Italy, a Premium Live Event with multiple champions — and future champions — coming face to face. On the surface it’s a predictable card. Most of the champions have only held their titles for a month or two, so it doesn’t make a ton of sense to drop the titles now. Given this is WWE’s first PLE in Italy (and the first of its kind in Turin), I’m sure there will be some great surprises for fans.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about WWE Clash in Italy.

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What Time is WWE Clash in Italy?

As the PLE is overseas, it will begin at 2 p.m. ET, which is 8 p.m. in Italy. Given the event is taking place on a Sunday, this works out great for domestic fans. The pre-show is expected to begin two hours earlier, at noon ET.

How to watch clash in Italy

WWE has made many changes to their PLE structures in the last few years, including how to watch. For international fans, Clash in Italy streams live on Netflix. Fans in the U.S. will have to use ESPN+, the home of all WWE PLEs. Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream have free trials, if you’re disinterested in paying the $29.99 a month fee. ESPN Unlimited (which includes ESPN+) are included for free.

WWE Clash in Italy full card

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

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Despite what the internet says about Lynch, she’s one of the most selfless performers in the WWE women’s division today. While she’s played hot potato with the IC belt—winning it back from AJ Lee at WrestleMania—I fully expect her to drop it to Ruca. Sol’s journey on the main roster has been rocky at times, but a huge win over Lynch will catapult her straight to the top, where she will spend many years long after Lynch has retired.

Prediction: Sol Ruca wins

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

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Lesnar shocked the world when he returned to WWE a month after losing to Femi at WrestleMania. While it looked like he was retiring, it was nothing but a fake out. Lesnar attacked Femi, setting up this match that will stretch out to SummerSlam, I’m assuming. That PLE is in Minnesota, a place Lesnar has personal ties to, so it only makes sense for a retirement to happen there. Given Femi won their first match, Lesnar will even the score here for their third and final encounter.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar wins

Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill

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This was one of the most impressive matches on the WrestleMania card, despite a lackluster build. Cargill won the championship at WrestleMania and pinned her clean in their six woman match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. I don’t foresee Ripley losing anytime soon, especially with Cargill holding onto the belt so long only to have a few defenses to show for it. Ripley is one of WWE’s biggest stars, and there is a world where I can see this dragging out to SummerSlam, too.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley retains

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

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This one is a bit harder to predict, as they’re both two heavyweights with a lot to prove. Rhodes—who won the title back in March—could further solidify himself as the babyface of WWE. But Gunther winning isn’t a bad choice, either. Coming off slaying Cena, AJ Styles and Goldberg, the championship picture is exactly where he belongs. I wouldn’t be fussed either way.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes retains

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat

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This is the most exciting main event that WWE has put on in awhile. I’m personally all for Fatu finally getting his crowning moment, going over Reigns and becoming a main event player. However, I don’t think that’s the case. At least not yet. There’s too many other variables—namely The Usos—who won’t let that happen. He’s been on the precipice for a long time, and I’m sure WWE will pull the trigger soon, just not now. His recent injury during a live event could alter the main event plans entirely. According to Cory Hays of False Finish, at this time, Fatu is still expected to go through with the match. But if he can’t, that puts the main event up in the air.

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains