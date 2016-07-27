Watch Radiohead Play “Let Down” Live For the First Time in a Decade

Have you noticed anything… odd about Radiohead lately? Anything a bit… out of the ordinary? Like, I dunno, how they keep cracking jokes at their gigs, as if they’re not the iconic poster boys of introspection and misery that we thought they were, but instead a bunch of dads nudging eachother in the ribs at a barbeque? And then there was that time they played “Creep” live, the same song they had spent the last two decades referring to as “crap”, and refusing to play live under any circumstances. And then, weirdest of all, there was that time Thom Yorke plopped himself down under a gazebo in someone’s garden for the Queen’s 90th birthday, while he strummed a few lowkey classics on his acoustic guitar like your uni boyfriend at a park picnic.

Anyway, if all that wasn’t enough to plunge you into an existential crisis, they have now been filmed performing “Let Down” for the first time in a decade. It was at Madison Square Gardens, nonetheless, and if you squint really hard at Thom Yorke’s face in the video, he even looks like he’s enjoying it a bit. What is going on Radiohead? Who are you now? Who am I now? How did we get here?