1999 N64 Classic Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

More than two decades after its original launch, one of the Nintendo 64’s most popular titles is coming to the modern console era thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack game library.

Donkey Kong 64 Is Coming to Nintendo Classics

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Once again, the Nintendo Classics library is growing with the addition of another retro gaming classic. This time around, Donkey Kong 64 is coming to Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Classics for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

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Donkey Kong 64 is a 3D platformer that was developed by Rare specifically for the Nintendo 64 console. The game features an all-star cast of DK allies and even included a four-player split-screen battle arena mode that players will be able to experience once again when the title arrives on the Switch.

Subscribers won’t need to wait much longer, because Donkey Kong 64 is coming to Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Classics on June 4, 2026 for Expansion Pack subscribers.

“With his mechanical isle stuck off the shores of DK Island, K. Rool kidnaps the Kong family to distract Donkey Kong. It’s up to our furry hero to rescue his friends, reclaim his Golden Bananas, and save his homeland from certain doom. Choose from five Kong members as you play solo in a quirky adventure or with friends in competitive battle arenas!”

Players can join Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Tiny Kong, Lanky Kong, and Chunky Kong as they fight to keep DK Island safe and sound from K. Rool and his Kremling crew. Climb, swim, and jump with each of the five Kong members through treacherous and puzzling areas while taking advantage of their special abilities and upgrades.

Gamers will also encounter friendly aid from other Kongs and a caged Kremling by the name of K. Lumsy. Hunt for collectibles and play wacky minigames while solo, or duke it out in battle arenas with friends in a four-player split-screen view.

This latest addition is another strong-selling point for the Expansion Pack level of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. In comparison to PS Plus and Game Pass, Nintendo still has the most affordable subscription service thanks to its focus on retro game ports, rather than including newer titles in the catalog.

Other highlights in the current classic game catalog include:

1080 Snowboarding

Battletoads

Bionic Commando

Banjo Kazooie

Donkey Kong Country

Lots more

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Nintendo Switch and retro gaming news and updates.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can access Donkey Kong 64 on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 4.