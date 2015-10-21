Savages Announce Second LP ‘Adore Life’ and Drop Their Furious Video For “The Answer”

The majestic black-clad, eight-legged beast that is Savages just dropped their motion-sickness inducing, headbang-tastic video for “The Answer”—a suitably furious work of beauty to herald in the news that their second album is coming this January. Adore Life will be set free on 22.1 via Matador. Look at the album cover below. Fuck. Yes.

Regarding the video the quartet had this to say:

“We’ve observed our audience all around the world and noticed that something is happening. People want to be pushed to do good, or to be good, or just to feel good. We wanted a very intense video, that felt like banging your head against the wall, focusing on our audience: a portrait of our crowd, an homage to music lovers and the good people who are coming to gigs and shouting their lungs out, or just smiling at the back. We were touched by them every night, and wanted to get their message out there: loud guitar music is still alive and still connects people.”

Adore Life Tracklisting

1. The Answer

2. Evil

3. Sad Person

4. Adore

5. I Need Something New

6. Slowing Down The World

7. When In Love

8. Surrender

9. T.I.W.Y.G.

10. Mechanics