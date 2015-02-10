Listen to Slaves New Track “Feed the Mantaray”

Isaac Holman’s voice comes stumbling toward you, grinning and extending an arm, spilling half a pint over your shoes. Like a terrier dressed in blue jeans with a pocketful of change, he yaps into your ears with a degree of playfulness that says play nice and I’ll be your best mate, piss me off and I’ll bite down hard on your nads. Isaac’s voice sounds like this on most songs by Slaves – the two-piece band from Tunbridge Wells who’ve deservedly climbed the ranks of Britain’s newer bands to sit somewhere near the top – but it’s on their new one, “Feed the Mantaray”, that the snarling assonance is particularly strong. I think it’s because this is the first track that actually involves some sort of harmonious singing in the background.

“Feed the Mantaray” just premiered on the airwaves but, since most of you lot don’t even own a radio, you can listen to the online premiere below. It’s out on March 23rd and will include a 7 inch with two b-sides – “OK” and “I Shine My Shoes With A Dirty Vest”, which featured in a recent Slaves TV episode and was recorded in Laurie’s flat.

Videos by VICE

www.youareallslaves.com