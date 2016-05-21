Stephen Colbert Parodied Kanye West on ‘The Late Show’

A couple days ago, Kanye West appeared on Ellen to deliver a long speech that might end up being his most notable appearance to date. And while some people genuinely enjoyed the break in big-TV rigidity in the way Kanye talks, others decided to poke a little fun at the way he spoke. Last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stephen played a clip of the speech, and then went ahead to deliver his own parody of it. He goes for a couple minutes, begging Mark Zuckerberg to give him money, along with referencing Walt Disney and every other thing Kanye brought up. It’s a pretty funny sketch.