Strange Love

Can two strangers really fall in love by asking each other 36 psychologist-approved questions and staring into each other’s eyes for four minutes straight?

It worked for a New York Times guest columnist, but what about for more than 100 people who responded to an Instagram-posted open call to test it out?

Three 20-something filmmakers, including Gia Coppola, the granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola, actress Samantha Ressler, and musician and filmmaker Tracy Antonopolous have made a short film documenting what happens when you follow a doctor’s prescription for finding true love.

Each of the three filmmakers separately read the NYT’s article, To Fall in Love With Anyone, Do This, and instinctively wanted to see if it works for random strangers. They posted a blind open call on Instagram inviting people in LA to come be part of their film. More than 100 people showed up. With three camera crews on hand, the filmmakers were overwhelmed with the response and wound up also filming people with their iPhones. People laughed, cried, kissed… Nearly everything that could have happened did. It’s fascinating to watch.