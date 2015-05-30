Stream Heimdals Sidste Vogter’s Debut EP ‘Heimdals Port’





Congratulations, you’ve made it to Sunday. This means that you’re likely a) easing into a relaxing day of long brunch-and-family time, b) catching up on some work you’ve been ignoring, c) too hungover to function, or d) some combination of all three. Whatever description applies to you today, you’re in luck: you can pre-stream the brilliant debut EP ‘Heimdals Port’ from Heimdals Sidste Vogter before everyone else, and it has enough diversity to go with literally any Sunday persona you’ve taken on today. ‘Heimdals Port’ features 7 tracks that evoke everything from 80’s Madonna (especially in the single, “En Time Til”) to smooth jazz (peeps “Varmt Blod”), with Heimdals Sidste Vogter’s vocals prominently driving the whole thing. In case you need a recap of the guy: Heimdals Sidste Vogter first stepped onto the Danish music scene with the moniker Kidd… which then turned into Nicholas Westwood Kidd… which now turns into Heimdals Sidste Vogter with this new EP. This is also his first time working with a totally new sound with a totally new production team, having left Cheff Records to work with Hukaos (Carl Barsk, Mathias Lion, Emil Istid og Tais). Don’t worry about all these changes, though: as he reassures us in ‘Ruller Stadig’, Heimdals Sidste Vogter is still roling in Southern Europe drinking cava and being a boss. We’ll happily clink our glasses to that.



Catch Heimdals Sidste Vogter live on Thursday at the Hukaos stage at Distortion in Copenhagen.



‘Heimdals Port’ is out on the new established label Heimdals Port tomorrow, Monday June 1st.

Order the EP here.



Fall tour dates:

Aarhus, Radar – 24/10 2015

Aalborg, Studenterhuset – 31/10 2015

Copenhagen, DR’s Koncethus (Studio 3) – 06/11 2015





