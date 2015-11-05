Prep Those Dance Moves and Pre-Stream Kate Boy’s Debut Album, “One”

We haven’t been shy about our admiration for Swedish/Australian electro-pop wizards Kate Boy. The group has consistently delivered tracks that stick to the tried ‘n true Swedish recipe of hyper-addictive and electronica-soaked dance music—except Kate Boy make theirs icier, punchier and, well, better. The special thing they’ve got going on hasn’t been lost on their audience or on music journalists: in the past year alone, they’ve toured across the globe including sets at SXSW Festival and have been praised by everyone from Pitchfork, V Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, Interview Magazine and, of course, Noisey.

After that much hype, it only makes sense that everyone’s been breathlessly awaiting the release of their debut album, One. It drops tomorrow, but it’s your lucky day: you can stream the whole thing below—and trust us, you’ll want to stream it in its entirety. Every track on this debut album feels like a sassy slap that gets you up and moving. From the upbeat, happy vibes of “Midnight Sun” to the deep electronic groove in “Human Engine”, Kate Boy has made an album that pretty much guarantees to put a pep in your step and glue a catchy hook in your head. So go ahead and take a listen—and prepare to whip out intense dance moves you didn’t even know you had.