Stream Motörhead Metal God Lemmy Kilmister’s Funeral

Motörhead leader Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister passed away two weeks ago, ending a decades long reign of glorious terror the likes of which we may never see again. Fans who wish to pay their respects are urged to head over to the Motörhead Youtube channel tonight at 6 PM EST / 3 PM PST, where they’ll be livestreaming the funeral, as stated by the remaining members of the band in a message to Blabbermouth. It’s a sad day, and he’ll be missed, but legends never die. Pour yourself a Jack Daniels and Coke, throw on your favorite record, and salute the great. Stream the service right here and read the band’s official message below.

“Wherever you are, PLEASE get together and watch the service with fellow Motörheadbangers and friends. GO to your favorite bar, or your favorite club, make sure they have access to an Internet connection and toast along with us. Or simply invite your pals around and celebrate Lemm’s life at home. Whatever your venue, and however you can, let’s be sure to gather globally on Saturday, January 9 and celebrate the life of our dear friend and irreplaceable icon.”