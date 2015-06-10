Marvelous Mark’s New EP Sounds Like Big Star Stuck in a Spin Dryer with Descendents and Rites of Spring

Marvelous Mark is the moniker of Mark Fosco, formerly of the band Marvelous Darlings, which also included Matt Delong from No Warning and Ben Cook who plays guitar in Fucked Up. Essentially they were a Toronto punk supergroup “before they were famous”, but their limited catalogue – a string of seven-inches – stuck like staples within a cult fanbase long after they called it quits.

Now Mark has a solo project, and we’re premiering his new seven-inch Bite Me above. With the title track previously released on Ben Cook’s own label Bad Actors, Bite Me is made up of three succinct tracks so infectious they should come with their own NHS advice leaflet. We’re talking power-pop with punk roots and a hardcore edge; Big Star stuck in a spin dryer with early Descendents and Rites of Spring. It’s every bit as brilliant as you’d expect from a guy who uses “Marvelous” as a prelude to his actual name. So yeah, note to anybody who has been sitting around since 2007 waiting for The Weakerthans to put out another record: you can stop now, listen to this instead.

Videos by VICE

Bite Me seven-inch is out on June 26 via Drunken Sailor Records, with the first 100 copies on blue vinyl.

Follow Emma on Twitter.