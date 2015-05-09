Tame Impala Got Wild with New Song “Eventually” at Levitation Fest in Austin

Photo by Steven Ruud
Last night at Levitation—the sprawling city-wide psychedelic sound orgy formerly known as Austin Psych Fest—millenial faves Tame Impala aired the new song “Eventually” for the first time. The track appears on the band’s upcoming album, Currents (due out July 17 via Interscope). We’ve already heard a couple tunes from the album, but judging from the crowd’s reaction, “Eventually” is set to become a permanent fixture in their live set.
Check out the video here:
Here’s a video of them performing another new song, “Let It Happen,” too:
Tame Impala’s got a ton of tourdates this year, and just might be coming your way:
05-09 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre
05-10 Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05-11 Nashville, TN -Ryman Auditorium
05-13 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
05-14 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
05-15 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
05-16 Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion
05-18 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
05-19 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
05-20 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis
05-22 Boston, MA – Boston Calling
05-25 Quincy, WA – Sasquatch Festival 2015
05-26 Vancouver, British Columbia – Malkin Bowl
05-27 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
05-29 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05-30 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
05-31 Kansas City, KS – Uptown Theatre
06-01 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
06-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
06-04 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
06-05 Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival 2015
06-06 Washington, D.C. – Echostage
06-07 New York, NY – Gov Ball Randalls Island
08-20 Viana Do Castelo, Portugal – Paredes de Coura
09-04-06 Dorset, England – End of the Road Festival
09-04-06 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic
09-06 Co. Laois, Ireland – Stradbally Hall
09-08 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland
09-09 Liverpool, England – Olympia
09-10-13 Downend, England – Bestival
09-13 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza