Tame Impala Got Wild with New Song “Eventually” at Levitation Fest in Austin

Photo by Steven Ruud

Last night at Levitation—the sprawling city-wide psychedelic sound orgy formerly known as Austin Psych Fest—millenial faves Tame Impala aired the new song “Eventually” for the first time. The track appears on the band’s upcoming album, Currents (due out July 17 via Interscope). We’ve already heard a couple tunes from the album, but judging from the crowd’s reaction, “Eventually” is set to become a permanent fixture in their live set.

Videos by VICE

Check out the video here:

Here’s a video of them performing another new song, “Let It Happen,” too:

Tame Impala’s got a ton of tourdates this year, and just might be coming your way:

05-09 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

05-10 Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05-11 Nashville, TN -Ryman Auditorium

05-13 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

05-14 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

05-15 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

05-16 Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion

05-18 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

05-19 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

05-20 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis

05-22 Boston, MA – Boston Calling

05-25 Quincy, WA – Sasquatch Festival 2015

05-26 Vancouver, British Columbia – Malkin Bowl

05-27 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

05-29 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05-30 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

05-31 Kansas City, KS – Uptown Theatre

06-01 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

06-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

06-04 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

06-05 Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival 2015

06-06 Washington, D.C. – Echostage

06-07 New York, NY – Gov Ball Randalls Island

08-20 Viana Do Castelo, Portugal – Paredes de Coura

09-04-06 Dorset, England – End of the Road Festival

09-04-06 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic

09-06 Co. Laois, Ireland – Stradbally Hall

09-08 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland

09-09 Liverpool, England – Olympia

09-10-13 Downend, England – Bestival

09-13 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza