These New Sex Toys Look Like Artisanal Produce—But How Do They Work?

7 inches is just right. Not too big, and definitely not too small. But what if we told you instead of 7 inches of dick, we got you 7 inches of… a banana split? That’s what’s transpiring deep in the feeder fetish side of Twitter.

i love hyper realistic dildos of other objects and this website finally has it back in stock!! adding to my wishlist pic.twitter.com/RSsgc2nG5n — Cherry Velora (@cherryvelora) May 5, 2026

Recently, Cherry Velora tweeted to her fans, “I love hyper realistic dildos of other objects, and this website finally has it back in stock!! adding to my wishlist.”

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It got me thinking…. One, the shape of the banana split is genius. It has the girth and length most women are looking for when on the market for a new toy. And two, the cherry situation is perfectly placed for clitoral stimulation. According to the brand, this was very intentional, and it’s actually a “clitoral and perineum stimulating cherry.” Aka, it’s a banana split for your clit and your gooch. Yum. It also has a suction-cup end so you can bring it into the shower or stick it to your window.

Simultaneously, my sex toy inbox (yes, I have a very organized inbox) is inundated with already and soon-to-be-launched food-themed sex toys. Recently, I reviewed Lem, a lemon-shaped toy that, in reality, sounds super sour and not sexy. But on my clit? Oh, honey, she got the job done. We tested it because the reviews across TikTok and Reddit were so good they sounded fake. So, we put it to the test to see if it was a true eater, and she was.

At a surface level, food porn, pleasure, and orgasms are all basically related. But what’s up with the recent rise of food porn in my inbox (and the many more launches that I can’t share just yet)?

From what we’ve gathered on the internet, the allure here comes down to a few kinky elements. First, there is the novelty aspect. As censorship rises, more… cutesy and non-phallic forms of sexuality are making it past shadow bans and taking space on our screens. That discretion is why the Rose Toy first went viral (Aside from its soul-sucking abilities), and now, it looks like food porn is the next wave on the “super discreet leave it on your bedside table” conversation. They bring the same excitement as that new trinket you just copped, but come with a side of pleasure, too.

Then, there’s the feeder fetish element, which is also why some of us secretly love mukbang ASMR a little too much. Unfamiliar? A feeder fetish refers to someone who can only get off on watching their partner eat and get #phat. Then there’s the kink side, where people enjoy watching their lover eat, but it’s not necessary to feel arousal. If I could put money on who’s shopping for these toys, it’d be 1) sex toy beginners and 2) feeders. (Can you guess my kink?)

Food porn as sex toys is not a new trend, however. Japanese sex toy brand, Tenga, has been selling male sleeves in the shape of an egg for years now, while edible panties reign supreme at local sex stores. Those products, however, were more on the one-and-done side of life. For example, Tenga is designed for one-off pleasure and isn’t recommended for repeated use due to hygiene concerns. Edible panties? Those are one-night-only. Newer releases like Hello Nancy’s Lem and Berri, and the newly discovered by us Banana Split introduce newer technologies like sensorial tapping that feels like edging, and clit and gooch suction that we’ll never let die down. Oh, and USB-C charging, which is essential for slutty folks who travel often. Anywho, the recent rise in food porn is definitely getting sexier, more high-tech, and readily available. This feeder is already diving into it. What about you?

Curious about these new food-inspired sex toys? Here’s what should be on your radar.

More food inspired toys: