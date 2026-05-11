Gears of War: E‑Day Release Window May Have Leaked Early

The release window for the next installment in the Gears of War franchise may have just accidentally been revealed in a very surprising way.

Gears of War: E-Day May Have A Fall 2026 Release Window

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It’s been nearly seven years since Gears of War 5 released at the end of the Xbox One generation and fans of the franchise have been anxiously waiting for what the franchise has in store next.

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Xbox and The Coalition revealed Gears of War: E-Day back in 2024, but have kept the game pretty secret since then. According to leaks from an upcoming Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s event promotion (WWE subsidiary), it sounds like the silence on the game may be broken.

A new advertisement for AAA Triplemania, spotted by GamesRadar, reveals that Gears of War: E-Day is an official sponsor of the event. The WWE event is scheduled to take place on September 11 and September 13.

The game could certainly sponsor the event before its release, but this does seem to confirm a serious marketing push for Gears of War: E-Day in early September. If the game is attempting to get out ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6, then aiming for a September release date would make sense.

Although this is far from a confirmation, fans don’t have to wait too much longer for more official news. A special Gears of War: E-Day deep dive is scheduled to follow the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, 2026.

“We’ll begin the day with our annual Xbox Games Showcase, including first gameplay looks and huge news on upcoming titles from our first-party studios across the Xbox family, as well as our third-party partners around the globe – from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings… Immediately following Showcase, we’ll go even deeper on one of the games coming later this year, directly from the team behind the Gears franchise, The Coalition Studio. Gears of War: E-Day Direct will take players into the start of Emergence Day, offering new details, gameplay and insights about the hugely anticipated origin story to the Gears of War saga.”

The upcoming game is built on Unreal Engine 5 and has the potential to me a major visual and performance showcase for the Series X console when it launches.

Fans of the Gears of War franchise should definitely check back in over the coming weeks for more news, updates, and leaks surrounding E-Day.

Gears of War: E-Day is aiming for a release on Xbox Series consoles, but does not have a confirmed release date yet.