On This Day 45 Years Ago, the World Lost a Musical Icon to a Health Ailment That Started in His Toe

Today—May 11, 2026— marks the 45th anniversary of Bob Marley’s death. The late musical icon died in 1981, after being diagnosed with cancer. Tragically, the health ailment started in his toe, before spreading to other parts of his body.

Bob Marley was just 36 years old when he died. Years before his death, in 1977, he was found to have a spot under one of his toenails. Doctors discovered that this spot, according to Sun and Skin News, was a “rare, aggressive type of skin cancer called acral lentiginous melanoma,” or ALM.

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Following his diagnosis, Marley’s doctor recommended that he have his toe amputated to keep the cancer from spreading. Per HealthCert, the reggae legend chose “excision surgery” instead, meaning surgeons removed only his toenail and surrounding tissue.

Bob Marley was diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma in 1977

Marley then went on to tour and record music, releasing three more albums in his lifetime (and one posthumously). It was in 1980 that things took a tragic turn, according to People. Marley collapsed while in New York City and was rushed to hospital. After undergoing some tests, physicians found that the melanoma had spread to his stomach, lungs, and brain.

Rather than stay in the United States for medical cancer treatments, Marley went to Germany for experimental treatments. Sadly, his condition worsened, and he died while en route to his homeland, Jamaica. It was reported that Marley weighed just over 80 pounds at the time of his death.

In 2024, on what would have been Marley’s 79th birthday, his son, Ziggy Marley, penned a heartfelt letter to the memory of his father.

Ziggy Marley was just 12 years old when his father died

“I miss everything [about you], but mainly your presence,” Ziggy expressed. “I listen to you. Your songs are always playing — when I go to my mother [Rita’s] house, music is on. Bob is on. Music is always around.”

“My smile is honoring you,” he added. “I laugh, and it looks like your laugh. Pieces of you are a part of me. You would’ve loved being a grandpa [Ziggy is a dad to seven children]. I see a little bit of something of you [in them] every now and again. It’s lovely to see. It’s joyful. The grandkids get a piece of you through us. Everything we do is connected to you.”