A Rare Led Zeppelin T-Shirt Sold for Thousands in 2011, but Today’s Prices Make That Look Like Pocket Change

In May 2011, a Led Zeppelin t-shirt sold on eBay for a staggering $10,000. That’s usually the kind of money that gets thrown around at auctions for things like handwritten lyric sheets. But a t-shirt on eBay? It might seem a little far-fetched.

However, this was allegedly the rarest Led Zeppelin t-shirt in the world. It was listed by the eBay seller Kyle Erminger of Stormcrow Vintage, who had been selling on the site since 2003. The shirt went to a buyer in Australia with the winning $10,000 bid, which completely shocked Erminger, considering what he originally paid for it.

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According to a 2011 report from NME, Erminger initially bought the t-shirt for $123. “At the time, I thought I may have overpaid, until I got back home, looked it up online and noticed it was ranked as the rarest Led Zeppelin T-shirt,” he said.

What Made This Led Zeppelin T-Shirt So Rare That It Sold for $10,000?

The rare Led Zeppelin t-shirt dates back to 1979, which was a big year for the band. In 1977, they took a two-year hiatus from touring after the death of Robert Plant’s five-year-old son, which proved to be the breaking point of the already tense North American tour.

But in August 1979, Led Zeppelin returned. They were booked to play two massive outdoor gigs at Knebworth Festival, taking place on August 4 and 11. What made this particular t-shirt so rare 32 years later was the fact that it was more than just a shirt. It was also a backstage pass.

No wonder the bidding got so extreme. It’s even possible that Kyle Erminger initially underpaid for such a relic. Spending $123 for the rarest Led Zeppelin t-shirt in the world sounds like a pretty sweet deal. While the current prices for vintage Zeppelin t-shirts aren’t nearly as high as those from the 2011 auction, there’s always the possibility that the bidding could get just as out of control.

Vintage Zeppelin shirts are still going for high value

For now, there’s one 1975 North American tour shirt sitting at $1,600. Another rare listing for an original crew t-shirt from Led Zeppelin’s 1977 tour features the logo for live sound engineering providers Showco on the front and the band name on the back. This shirt isn’t up for auction, so it comes in at $1,823.39, with free shipping and 10% off.

But there’s one listing that makes the 2011 winning bid look like pocket change. It’s for an original Concerts West security t-shirt from Led Zeppelin’s 1973 U.S. tour, featured on the band’s website archive. And it could be yours for only $12,500.