Your Instagram DMs Just Got a Lot Less Private—Here’s How to Claw That Back

End-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram is dead as of today, Friday, May 8, 2026. It showed up as a whisper, a mere murmuring that Instagram ostensibly tried to sneak past the goalposts without much, if any, notice. No explanation of why, no prior warning. Not even a brief on what the death of end-to-end encryption really means for Instagram users.

Given that encryption is a boon for users’ privacy, a hard-fought feature that tooks years to come to Instagram, it’s a bitter pill to see it yanked from the platform. It’s a blow to Instagram’s privacy, but you’re not entirely helpless. Because you can’t rely on the big corporations to take your privacy to heart, here’s how you can grab back the reins on your own online privacy.

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a staggering reversal

There are ways to beef up your online privacy and anonymity in the face of Instagram’s reversal on encrypted messaging. The silver lining is that you’ll make not just your Instagram DMs safer and more secure, but all your online activity.

For one thing, you can use a virtual private network (VPN). We’ve got a whole guide to the best ones. Lightning fast, reliable, and easy to use, NordVPN takes the cake as the winner. I’ve used it heavily during my testing. There’s even an excellent, trustworthy, and reliable free version of Proton VPN, which I’ve also tested thoroughly.

It’s important to know what VPNs do and don’t do, though. They keep third-parties from being able to track your online activity across the web, but they don’t keep your Instagram messages private and unreadable by Meta itself. That’s a big part of what we’re losing with end-to-end encryption’s demise. It protected our DMs’ privacy not just from random snoops, but from the platform itself.

You could always switch to a messaging app that retains end-to-end encryption, such as Signal or Meta’s own WhatsApp, which isn’t losing it like its sister app—at least as far as we know. That’d be a stronger way to ensure that the platforms aren’t capable of reading your messages. But a lot of messaging happens right within the Instagram app, especially when it comes to sharing reels and posts, and toggling back and forth between Instagram and another app is fairly clunky and inconvenient

Meta, owner of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, of course, once championed end-to-end encryption as a necessity of using social media. Mark Zuckerberg spoke at length about Meta’s efforts to introduce it to its messaging platforms in an open letter to the public that’s no longer visible (only the post’s outline remains).

Luckily for us the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine rides to the rescue yet again with an archived snapshot of that open letter. You can read it yourself. I won’t sum the whole thing up, but I will blow the ending for you:

“I believe we should be working towards a world where people can speak privately and live freely knowing that their information will only be seen by who they want to see it and won’t all stick around forever,” Zuckerberg wrote in closing that open letter. Seven years wasn’t all that long ago, and Meta accomplished some of what he said he’d hoped for by introducing end-to-end encryption to Instagram at the very tail end of 2023. But wait…

“If we can help move the world in this direction,” he closed out the post, “I will be proud of the difference we’ve made.” That sure didn’t age well, did it?