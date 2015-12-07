The Grammy Nominations Are Out, and Kendrick is Dominating

The nominations for the 58th Grammy Awards are out, and things are looking pretty fly for the legacy of To Pimp a Butterfly. Kendrick has nominations for eleven awards across nine categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap Performance. Then there are nominations for tracks he featured on like “Bad Blood” and also “Never Catch Me” by Flying Lotus. It’s no real shock, and you can read our piece on how Kendrick was one of the best artists of 2015 to understand why.
Elsewhere, The Weeknd has been nominated for seven awards, Florence and the Machine for four, and D’Angelo is up for three. The awards show will take place on February 15, and you can view the full list online here, but for now, here’s the ones you probably care the most about.
Record of the Year
D’Angelo and the Vanguard – “Really Love”
Mark Ronson – “Uptown Funk”
Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”
Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”
The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”
Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”
Little Big Town – “Girl Crush”
Wiz Khalifa – “See You Again”
Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”
Album of the Year
Alabama Shakes – Sound and Color
Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
Chris Stapleton – Traveller
Taylor Swift – 1989
The Weeknd – Beauty Behind the Madness
Best New Artist
Courtney Barnett
James Bay
Sam Hunt
Tori Kelly
Meghan Trainor
Best Rap Album
J Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive
Dr Dre – Compton
Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late
Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint
Best Alternative Album
Alabama Shakes – Sound and Color
Bjork – Vulnicura
My Morning Jacket – The Waterfall
Tame Impala – Currents
Wilco – Star Wars