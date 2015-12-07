The Grammy Nominations Are Out, and Kendrick is Dominating

The nominations for the 58th Grammy Awards are out, and things are looking pretty fly for the legacy of To Pimp a Butterfly. Kendrick has nominations for eleven awards across nine categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap Performance. Then there are nominations for tracks he featured on like “Bad Blood” and also “Never Catch Me” by Flying Lotus. It’s no real shock, and you can read our piece on how Kendrick was one of the best artists of 2015 to understand why.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd has been nominated for seven awards, Florence and the Machine for four, and D’Angelo is up for three. The awards show will take place on February 15, and you can view the full list online here, but for now, here’s the ones you probably care the most about.

Videos by VICE

Record of the Year

D’Angelo and the Vanguard – “Really Love”

Mark Ronson – “Uptown Funk”

Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”

The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”

Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”

Little Big Town – “Girl Crush”

Wiz Khalifa – “See You Again”

Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Album of the Year

Alabama Shakes – Sound and Color

Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly

Chris Stapleton – Traveller

Taylor Swift – 1989

The Weeknd – Beauty Behind the Madness

Best New Artist

Courtney Barnett

James Bay

Sam Hunt

Tori Kelly

Meghan Trainor

Best Rap Album

J Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive

Dr Dre – Compton

Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly

Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint

Best Alternative Album

Alabama Shakes – Sound and Color

Bjork – Vulnicura

My Morning Jacket – The Waterfall

Tame Impala – Currents

Wilco – Star Wars