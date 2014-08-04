From ISIS to the Islamic State – Trailer 2

The Islamic State continues to release gruesome videos of the frequent executions taking place in the caliphate the group has established in parts of Iraq and Syria – but little other information has trickled out. Granted unprecedented access, VICE News spent weeks in the caliphate to find out how the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), is going about the business of running the region it has declared its own. In the city of Raqqa, we see how the Islamic State goes about the relatively mundane business of running a grain mill. But we also witness the methodical grooming of children to be jihadists, and the emergence of new Sharia police and courts.