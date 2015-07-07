This Shovel Falling Sounds Exactly Like “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Fighting human misery and sadness day by day is a lot easier thanks to the magnanimous and highly intelligent human beings who invented the Internet. One click, and suddenly you’ll be down a rabbit hole of different videos. Unfortunately only some of these videos have to do with music, and here on Noisey our task is almost solely to select the most appropriate ones to kill your boredom with. This one above is one of the most aggressive, in our view, and it’s very simple to understand: a guy drops a shovel in the ground, the blade in the fall makes a sound that is just the intro of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Embrace it.