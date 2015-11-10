Fly Away From the Drama in Timbaland’s “UFO,” Featuring Future and Tink

You know when someone is fucking around with you, but instead of dealing with the assholes you just wanna fly away into space? That’s the overall feeling in Timbaland’s new track “UFO” featuring Future and Tink. “UFO” doesn’t just refer to silver saucers that may or may not abduct you into a the sky, it’s also a clever abbreviation meaning “U Fucking Others?” which sucks to deal with it. Future and Tink really go in on the track, while Timbaland mostly provides an early verse and backing vocals. Check it out below: