Photos of Brazilians Playing Dodgeball in Drag

This article was originally featured on VICE Brazil

September in Brazil saw the second Gaymada Interdrag Championship – which is basically a dodgeball competition where most of the players are in drag. The event took place in the city of Belo Horizonte and attracted about 2000 attendees. Teams included ‘Pokémonas’ (which in Portuguese slang means ‘gay Pokemons’), “TransUrsos” [TransBears] and Góticas Suaves [Soft Goths].

Videos by VICE

We went along to take some photos and stayed for all the fun we had in the face of prejudice, intolerance and homophobia.