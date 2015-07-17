PREMIERE: Get “Over It” With Chicago Psych-Rockers Uh Bones

Sometimes it only takes a minute and thirty seconds to realize you are totally and completely “over it,” especially when it comes something as innately infuriating as love or whatever. But this to-the-point track by lo-fi Chicago trio Uh Bones says it all in one fell garage-rock swoop. With fuzzed-out distortion and tick-tock percussion, “Over It” feels and sounds like chucking a glass of water at a lap top that just won’t fucking load. So get over it already with help from Uh Bones. Their forthcoming album Honey Coma comes out today via Randy Records. Stream the single as well as the rest of the album below and and purchase it on vinyl here.