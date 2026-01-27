Chicago’s United Center Becomes First Major Events Arena to Sell THC Beverages

Move over beer, it’s another great day in weed history. Chicago’s United Center will be the first major arena in the U.S. to offer THC beverages at concerts and other live events, providing a solid alternative for those who want a buzz without the alcohol. The stadium just announced its new multi-year partnership with Chicago-based cannabis brands Señorita and RYTHM to offer weed drinks to attendees aged 21 and older.

Instead of hiding gummies in pockets and various crevices, customers can freely buy drinks to get high at basketball games, comedy shows, concerts, and more. Señorita and RYTHM’s drinks will be available at 24 different points of sale across the venue, including seven grab-and-go stations, 16 bars, and a Señorita mobile branded bar. The initial drink lineup includes Señorita’s Lime Jalapeño Margarita, Mango Margarita, and Grapefruit Paloma, and RYTHM’s Sativa Mandarin Orange. All drinks include 5 mg of hemp-derived THC.

“Bringing Señorita and RYTHM to the United Center reflects a simple truth: consumers want non-alcoholic options, and leading venues are responding,” said Ben Kovler, RYTHM, Inc. chairman and interim CEO.

Señorita and RYTHM will celebrate the historic launch with giveaways and non-infused samples at two upcoming February shows: The New Edition Way Tour with New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton on February 4, and the Life Is a Highway Tour with Rascal Flatts, Lauren Alaina, and Chris Lane on February 6. The brands will continue to provide samples and merchandise giveaways at select events after the first two promotions.

“We are excited to introduce Señorita and RYTHM to the United Center, bringing fans a new way to enjoy their live entertainment experience,” said Joe Myhra, Chief Operating Officer, United Center.

The historic move comes at a time when many adults are considering cutting back on their alcohol consumption. As more people turn away from booze, THC beverages are hitting the mainstream and even lining the shelves at Sprouts with hangover-free alternatives.

While THC beverages and other hemp-derived products continue to grow in popularity, they are still at risk of going away later this year when the Trump-approved hemp ban goes into place. However, we know that Congress’ own think tank isn’t sure if the ban will be enforceable. And based on recent moves like today’s historic partnership, it appears that major players in the space see a path forward for hemp-derived THC products.

