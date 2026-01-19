How Much Drinking Is Too Much Drinking?

We’ve all been told to drink in moderation. It’s advice that gets repeated so often it stops meaning anything. One drink, three drinks, only on weekends, only with dinner. Everyone seems to have their own version, and none of them come with a clear explanation.

That uncertainty is reflected in the numbers. Nearly 40 percent of adults say they plan to drink less this year, according to recent survey data, suggesting many people are reassessing alcohol without a shared definition of what “reasonable” actually means. Doctors say the answer varies widely. Biology, personal history, and how alcohol fits into daily life all factor in.

Ezekiel Emanuel, a Pennsylvania-based oncologist and author of Eat Your Ice Cream: Six Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life, has been direct about the evidence. In an interview on CBS’ Sunday Morning, Emanuel said the safest level of alcohol consumption is probably zero.

Some studies suggest that very limited intake carries a relatively low risk, but that guidance collides with reality. About 60 to 65 percent of adults drink, and telling most people to stop entirely doesn’t reflect how behavior actually works. We’re a culture ingrained in alcohol consumption.

Are You a ‘Reasonable Drinker’ or Not?

Emanuel points out that not all drinking looks the same. Binge drinking and drinking alone sit on the wrong side of it. Social drinking occupies a different space, where the value usually comes from being with people, not from the alcohol itself.

That balance becomes harder to maintain for people with higher biological risk. On the Huberman Lab podcast, Andrew Huberman discussed with Keith Humphreys of Stanford School of Medicine why alcohol affects people so unevenly.

Huberman noted that up to 10 percent of people experience alcohol as strongly dopaminergic, producing an unusually intense reward response. Others experience nausea, dizziness, blackouts, or punishing hangovers that force them to stop.

Early exposure raises the stakes. Huberman pointed to evidence showing that having a first drink before age 14 significantly increases the likelihood of developing alcoholism later in life. Family history plays an even larger role. Humphreys emphasized that parental alcoholism, particularly in fathers, strongly predicts risk and that men drink more than women overall, regardless of diagnosis.

Women face separate concerns. Alcohol consumption has been linked to increased rates of hormone-related cancers, even at lower levels of intake, complicating older narratives around moderate drinking and health.

When it comes to potential benefits, Humphreys remains unconvinced. Claims about red wine and heart health weaken once cancer risk enters the equation. Drinking two drinks per week carries only a small measurable risk, he said, but it’s still not something he would recommend from a health perspective.

Even so, both doctors acknowledged why people continue to drink. Shared meals, celebrations, and social rituals are important. People accept risk in exchange for connection all the time. What’s become more difficult, Humphreys noted, is refusing a drink. Declining alcohol still invites questions in a way declining cigarettes no longer does.

Doctors say that expectation deserves reconsideration. Choosing to drink less, or not at all, should register as a personal health decision rather than something that requires explanation. As someone who stopped drinking nearly two years ago, I can tell you it gets easier as time goes on. If you’re considering cutting back, maybe start with a “pros and cons” list. You might be surprised how little alcohol is offering you.