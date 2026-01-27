Seth Rollins Injury Update: Will He Return at the WWE Royal Rumble?

As the Royal Rumble nears, there’s one big looming question: Will Seth Rollins make his return at the WWE event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia? Rollins has been out of action since October from a shoulder injury. He’s previously expressed in interviews that he hopes to be cleared in time for WrestleMania season if all goes well. However, that doesn’t seem like it’ll be the case. At least where the Rumble is concerned.

“I’ll give it away, I’m not going to be at the Rumble,” he said on ESPN’s First Take Monday. “I just can’t. I would love to be in there and dump all those dudes over the top rope and punch my card to Wrestlemania, but the doctors are just not gonna let it happen this time around, unfortunately.”

Rollins hasn’t always been truthful about his injuries. Last year he and WWE faked a leg injury storyline while he was World Heavyweight Champion. When he suffered this injury, fans thought it was a fake-out as well. The storyline was covered in Season 2 of WWE: Unreal on Netflix. Needless to say, it would be in both his and WWE’s best interest that he’s telling the truth, but spoiling a Rumble return wouldn’t be great either.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Matches

The Royal Rumble is built around the men’s and women’s 30-person battle royal where the participants aim to be the last person standing in the ring. On the women’s side, 16 women have declared thus far. From WWE Raw: Liv Morgan, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and Asuka. On WWE SmackDown: Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Giulia.

On the men’s side, the declarations are much slimmer. For the red brand, Jey Uso, Gunther, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta have all declared. On the blue brand, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa.

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre is defending the Undisputed WWE Championship — his first defense since winning the title earlier this month. AJ Styles and Gunther are going head-to-head as well in what may very well be Styles’ retirement match.

Stay tuned to VICE for live updates during this weekend’s Royal Rumble event.