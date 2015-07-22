Vic Mensa Releases a Cover of Future’s “Codeine Crazy” Because God Must Be Real

Photo by Bryan Allen Lamb

This past weekend at Pitchfork Music Festival, Vic Mensa debuted a cover of Future’s “Codeine Crazy,” one of the best songs of the past year. Today, to po’ that bubbly and celebrate like a championship, he’s dropped the mp3 version on his Soundcloud, which you can stream below. The cover features an insane climb to greatness as the track increases in intensity through the song, with guitar sounds growing and growing. We’ve been telling you for a while now that Vic Mensa is a goddamn superstar, and this is just another reason for you to agree.