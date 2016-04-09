Drake Announced The Release Date for ‘Views From The 6’

Drake’s weekly Apple Music Beats 1 radio show OVO Sound Radio often brings pertinent info for any fans of his, and this week was no different. To begin the broadcast, he opened with a big one: that his long awaited fourth full-length album Views From The 6 would be coming out this month, April 29. He had been motioning towards April for months now, earlier this week posting two brand new singles proving just how huge it’s going to get.

Drake also dropped a new verse for “Pop Style.” Listen to it here.

UPDATE: Drake dropped a trailer for Views From The 6. Watch it below.