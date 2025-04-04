AEW Reveals Owen Hart Cup Tournament Brackets

The third annual Owen Hart Cup tournament is just around the corner, and the official first-round brackets have been revealed. The winners are awarded a special belt. Aside from the shiny gold, the winners now get a title shot at AEW All In. However, from a women’s division perspective, whoever wins typically has a big year ahead. In 2023, Willow Nightingale walked away the winner, while Mariah May pinned her last year and won.

The 2025 AEW Owen Hart Cup Tournament

This year there’s some repeat faces that have been in the tournament before, like Kris Statlander, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, and Billie Starkz. But there’s also emerging talent like Harley Cameron and Julia Hart. Additionally, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone enters the fray, presumably to further her feud with Athena.

Videos by VICE

The first-round matchups are as follows: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz, Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander, Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Mone, Harley Cameron vs. Athena. AEW announced today that Hart vs. Mone will take place this Sunday at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

On the men’s side, heavy hitters like Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, and Brody King are competing. Recent AEW signee Kevin Knight, who is fresh out of New Japan Pro Wrestling, proclaimed for the tournament, too.

There is also a Wildcard this year who will face Hangman in the first round. The men’s first-round matches are as follows: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight, Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher, as well as Hangman Page vs. the Wildcard.

AEW shared that White suffered an injury at the hands of the Death Riders and can’t compete. According to Fightful Select, it is legitimate and he is expected to undergo surgery. The match between Ospreay and Knight will also be part of the Dynasty pay-per-view. Be sure to check back with VICE for live updates during the show.