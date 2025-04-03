I Hope ‘Super Mario Party Jamboree’ Only Lets Friends Use Cameras Together, Because I Am Not Ready for Someone to Pop Out the Pipe Butt-Ass Naked

With the Nintendo Switch 2 having access to the EyeToy… I mean, with the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera accessory, friends and family can watch our faces twist in agony when someone steals our Stars in the Switch 2 version of Super Mario Party Jamboree. But, as soon as I saw that cameras could show up online, horrifying visions began floating past my eyes. Eggplants. Peaches. Nekked Grammaw. I hope, for all of our eyes, Camera usage remains with friends only and not randoms. Who knows what depraved acts we could see.

Ladies and Gentlemen: Introducing ”The Chocolate Starfish” in ‘super Mario Party Jamboree”

Imagine this within your mind palace. You’re sitting in your living room, starting up a new round of Super Mario Party Jamboree. The camera turns on, and you slowly wait for characters to pop out during Bowser Live. You see yourself alongside three other players. But something is wrong. Something is incredibly wrong. Only three of you are clothed, while someone else is hanging dong, and this image is now permanently burned into your mind. You already know somebody will do it eventually. I’m not mentally ready to try and break bricks while someone is helicoptering in the corner of my eye.

Details are still pretty sparse about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 version of Super Mario Party Jamboree. But there’s one thing I need to know. Is Camera Play only going to be allowed with players on your Friends List? Or is this going to be the Wild West, invoking horrifying memories of the Omegle days? Knowing Nintendo and their formerly squeaky-clean image, I can only assume that Camera Play will be between friends and family. But seeing them getting a little freaky with their selection of Hentai Games on the eShop, you never know what to expect anymore.

Hypothetical situations aside, I know that as soon as we can all get a Switch 2 here, it’s going to be mayhem. I can’t wait to see the look on Dwayne’s face when I steal a star from him. I just hope he doesn’t hit me with a taste of my own medicine.