Stream Vince Staples’ Debut Album ‘Summertime ’06’ Now

The wait to hear Cali mic murderer Vince Staples’ Def Jam Records debut Summertime ’06 is over. NPR Music is streaming the sometime Odd Future affiliate’s double album right now, and you should probably give it a listen. It’s short, blunt and life-affirming, the rap album we need right now, not the one we want. Summertime ’06 is bolstered by stark minimalist production from Vince’s mentor and Def Jam VP of A&R No I.D. alongside Kendrick Lamar collaborator DJ Dahi and Based World beat architect Clams Casino and guest spots from usual suspects A$ton Matthews, Joey Fatts, Jhené Aiko and James Fauntleroy. Give the album a spin below, and check our recent profile of Vince right here while you’re at it.