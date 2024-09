Marnie” gets the video treatment from one of our favorite new UK acts, Virginia Wing. Culled from the band’s forthcoming debut LP Measures of Joy (due on November 3 order yours), the shoegazey post-punk track features a series of perfectly framed and beathtaking shots of the band, with an element of cold to the entire video. It’s gorgeous, and as simple as I can be, the track rips and the video does too. Check out the new Virginia Wing video above.