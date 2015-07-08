Watch Muse Kill it at Roskilde Festival

Were you at Roskilde Festival this year and are currently relishing in the insanity that is the post-festival hangover? Lucky you, so were we! Did you miss out on Roskilde this year and miss out on destroying your liver? Aw, what a shame. However, all is not lost: you can now experience some of this year’s performances from the comfort of your own, non-dusty, non beer-stained couch courtesy of Roskilde Festival. Roskilde Festival recorded a bunch of highlights from this year that you can now watch online. First up: Muse giving it their all on the Orange Stage performing “Psycho”. Watch it below.