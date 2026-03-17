3 of the Most Underrated Alt-Rock B-Sides of the 1990s

Alt-rock of the 90s was lousy with B-sides, many of which have been lost to time. They were usually put out on physical singles, but if they weren’t subsequently included on later re-releases that were then put on streaming platforms, they’d be nearly undiscoverable in the modern age. Luckily, a lot of B-sides have become fan favorites, leading to those re-releases. Most of the time, however, these songs started out as underrated deep cuts with a cult following.

“The Aeroplane Flies High (Turns Left, Looks Right)” by The Smashing Pumpkins

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“The Aeroplane Flies High (Turns Left, Looks Right)” was released in 1996 as a B-side to “Thirty-Three”, which appeared on The Smashing Pumpkins’ third album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The song is a droning, driving alt-rock headbanger, and many fans still lament that it didn’t make the final cut of the album (even though technically the album had released the year before). Although the song was included on the B-sides compilation The Aeroplane Flies High in 1996.

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Overall, “The Aeroplane Flies High” has a cult following of fans who wanted more of that heavier sound on Mellon Collie. While there’s no shortage on the final cut, this B-side just may not have fit with the cohesive vision at the time. In any case, it found a home with diehard fans, and occasionally The Smashing Pumpkins have used it to open a live show.

“My Sharona” by Veruca Salt

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Veruca Salt released a cover of The Knack’s “My Sharona” as the B-side to their 1995 single “Victrola”. The single appeared on the album American Thighs the year before. But this B-side is a total gem of a cover song. Veruca Salt didn’t just cover “My Sharona”, they completely reinvented it into a grunge banger. In their hands, it has attitude, grit, and an almost sinister undertone. “My Sharona” snarls like an animal when Louise Post and Nina Gordon get their claws in it.

This cover definitely became a fan favorite for its unique composition and execution. A successful cover song shouldn’t replicate the original, there needs to be some sort of transmutation happening. Veruca Salt did that in spades, to the point where the song’s original DNA is almost erased. But it retains enough of its charm while still being blown wide open by the grunge gods.

“Farewell to the Crown” by Chumbawamba

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Chumbawamba is always a great band to revisit because they’re mostly known for the incomprehensible 1997 hit “Tubthumping”. But when you dig into their discography it’s immediately clear that they’re more than a one-hit wonder. They’re an anarcho-punk band and always have been. So it’s no surprise that “Farewell to the Crown” exists, but it’s a little surprising that it was only a bonus track on the Japanese edition of Tubthumper.

Maybe that’s because Tubthumper was a huge departure from the band’s initial sound, marking their major-label debut. But there’s still a bit of that original punk attitude in the bonus tracks and B-sides. “Farewell to the Crown” is definitely one of those. It serves as an aggressive, potent tirade against the British monarchy and the aristocracy in general. Not so coincidentally, the YouTube videos of this song are flooded with comments from three years ago. Mainly U.K. citizens posting various versions of “Blaring this song all day long” and “Good day to come back to this song.” So, if you know, you know. And Chumbawamba strikes again.

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