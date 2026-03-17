Djo Just Announced Some Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Djo just added a few headlining dates in between shows supporting Tame Impala this summer.

The newly announced dates will fit into days off from the sold-out Tame tour, giving Djo superfans another chance to see Stranger Things star Joe Keery’s rock band in action.

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AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 04: Djo performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)

The newly announced Djo headlining dates are Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (July 14); Forest Hills, New York (July 17); Portland, Maine (July 21), Lewistown, New York (July 23), and Richmond, Virginia (July 31). Pond will be in the support slot at all dates.

The previously announced Tame Impala tour will see the indie rockers making their way across North America and Canada, including stops in Miami, Baltimore, Boston, Toronto, Nashville, and more. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Djo’s also making a number of festival stops this year, including San Francisco’s Outside Lands and London’s All Points East.

How to get Djo Tickets

Tickets to the new Djo headlining 2026 tour dates will first be available via an artist presale starting Wednesday, March 18 at 12 PM EST. Sign up via Djo’s official website.

General onsale will begin Friday, March 20 at 12 PM EST via Ticketmaster.

You can also still get tickets to the sold-out Djo dates with Tame Impala at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

03/20 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic

03/22 – São Paulo, SP @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/25 – Distrito Federal, Mexico @ Pepsi Center WTC

03/27 – Jalisco, Mexico @ Teatro Estudio Cavaret

03/29 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Parque Fundidora

07/06 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

07/07 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

07/09 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena *

07/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

07/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor #

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *

07/17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

07/18 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

07/19 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

07/21 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point #

07/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

07/23 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater #

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

07/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

07/31 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront #

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

08/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/21 – Hasslet, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/22 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine Festival

* = w/ Tame Impala

# = w/ Pond