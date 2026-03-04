Outside Lands 2026 Lineup Revealed: Charli XCX, The Strokes, Djo, Turnstile, and More

Outside Lands has revealed its 2026 lineup.

The iconic San Francisco music festival is known for drawing history-making headliners, and this year’s will be no different. Among the top-billed acts are Charli XCX, RÜFÜS DÜ SOL, The Strokes, The XX, Baby Keem, Turnstile, Djo, and many more.

Videos by VICE

The festival’s eclectic mix of pop, EDM, hip-hop, and rock promises to please festivalgoers of all persuasions and keep the party rocking late into the night. Geese, Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus, Sierra Ferrell, Glorilla, and Ethel Cain are among the buzzy acts billed on this year’s fest.

Charli xcx(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage), Julian casablancas of the strokes, djo (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)

(My only gripe: why is Death Cab For Cutie in tiny font at the bottom of the poster? At least they’re performing two sets: one in the afternoon for us grizzled Millennials with our kids in tow, and one in the evening.)

Outside Lands will take place in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 7-9, 2026. This will be the 18th year of the festival, and sure to be one of its biggest yet. I, for one, look forward to the annual late-night horde of freezing, confused teenagers in shorts and t-shirts on Geary Blvd. PSA: Dress WARMLY, kids!!!

How to Get Outside Lands 2026 Tickets

General onsale for Outside Lands 2026 begins Thursday, March 5, at the Outside Lands official website. Set your reminder here!

Once tickets go onsale, you can also find Outside Lands passes at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.