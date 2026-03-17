Lil Wayne Just Announced a 2026 U.S. Tour Celebrating 20 Years of Tha Carter

Lil Wayne has announced another string of 2026 North American tour dates.

The ongoing tour celebrates the 20th anniversary (approximately) of the rapper’s Tha Carter series of albums. The 25+ date run will include stops in Chicago, Illinois; Columbus, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Long Beach, California; Fort Worth, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee; and many more major U.S. markets.

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Lil Wayne performs onstage during Tha Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The 2026 run of Lil Wayne’s 20+ Years of Carter Classics Tour kicks off June 30 in Bangor, Maine, and wraps October 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. 2 Chainz will be in the support slot at most dates, with The Game making special appearances at select shows.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Lil wayne 2026 US Tour: How to get tickets

A Citi cardmember presale begins Wednesday, March 18 at 10 AM local time. An artist presale will follow at 12 PM local time that same day. Set your reminder now!

General onsale will begin Friday, March 20 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

Look out for “a special 2-for-$75 ticket offer (code: DayOnes), rewarding early buyers with special pricing. The offer is limited and available while supplies last,” announced via press release.

You can also get Lil Wayne tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/30 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *

07/02 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC *

07/03 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion *

07/16 — Des Moines, IA @ Casey’s Center

07/17 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

07/18 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

07/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

07/24 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

07/25 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater *

07/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

07/31 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord ^*

08/01 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater ^*

08/14 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

08/15 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

08/16 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/27 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

08/28 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center ^

08/29 — Denver, CO @ JUNKYARD

09/10 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

09/11 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

09/18 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

09/19 — Reading, PA @ Santander Arena =

09/24 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

09/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/26 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

10/16 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

10/17 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

10/22 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

10/23 — Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center