WDL’s New Track “Hurricane Highlife” is Your Latest Epic Guilty Pleasure

Did you spin Adele’s “Hello” on repeat 24 times and cry-dance at your desk before your coworkers yelled at you to turn the damn song off already? Don’t lie. Are you always secretly more than ready to whip out those old Ciara tracks (where did you go, Ciara? Where?!?!) Mhmmmmm. Have you covered yourself in body glitter and raved to Avicii? Okay, maybe that’s going too far… but you know what we’re talking about. Everyone – yes, EVERYONE – has a soft spot for guilty pleasure tracks. Everyone includes you, so perk up your ears and affinities for radio-ready dance hits: WDL‘s new track “Hurricane Highlife” is the ultimate guilty pleasure track you’ve secretly been craving.

Swedish producer Johan Wedel, known as WDL, ain’t no stranger to mainstream recognition. In 2014, his track “Bob’s Beat (feat. MAWE)” was the featured theme song for the ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia 2015. His track “Stardust”, a collab with Elliphant, from his debut album went to #1 on Hype Machine. Oh, and he regularly works with people like Erik Hassle, Icona Pop, Tinashe, MØ and Tove Lo. So it’s pretty fitting that now, he’s made this full-on banger called “Hurricane Highlife” in a collaboration with singer MAWE.

Videos by VICE

Now, how much of a banger is this, exactly? Let’s see. A slow-burning build up to an orchestra-filled explosion in the chorus? Check. Some nice, floaty vocals to kinda just hover on top of the production? Yep. An easy-to-follow beat in the background, peppered with some claps you could replicate in a club or festival setting? YES. Basically, “Hurricane Highlife” has all the ingredients of a successful mainstream track—which is GREAT, because guess what? It’s a really good and addictive song you kinda wanna throw your body around to whilst losing all your inhibitions. Get on it, people.