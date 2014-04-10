We’d Like More Webbys!

Every year around this time, the Webby Awards announce their nominees, and we happen to be one of these nominees. But in order to win, we need your votes. We know the internet is confusing, so here are some handy FAQs to help you make sure we get the Webbys we deserve.

You: What’s a Webby?

VICE: A Webby is an award that’s given to websites. This year we’ve been nominated in eight categories.

Videos by VICE

Cool. Have you ever actually won any?

Yes, we have a modest amount of Webbys that we keep on a shelf (see above photo). We’re currently looking for a bigger shelf. But that comes down to you. Unlike the charades that are the Academy Awards and the US presidential election, your vote actually matters. You like (love?) us, right? So vote for us!

VICE is up for Webbys in four categories: In Saddam’s Shadow and Sisa: Cocaine of the Poor for best Individual Episode in the News and Politics category, Child Workers of the World Unite for best Individual Episode in the Documentary category, Far Out for best Long Form in the Branded Entertainment category, and the VICE Mobile App for best Handheld Device App in the Entertainment category.

If you include our extended family, we’re up for a few more: Motherboard’s Click. Print. Gun. for best Individual Episode in the Documentary category, Noisey’s Guitar Moves for best Unscripted in the Branded Entertainment category, The Creators Project for best Art in the General Website category, The Creators Project’s The Collaborators for best Music in the Online Film & Video category, and The Creators Project’s This Must Be the Only Fantasy for best Scripted in the Branded Entertainment category.

I enjoy voting for people and things. How do I vote?

Head over to the Webby Awards site. Then register to vote with Facebook, Google+, Twitter, or any email account.

OK, now what?

Click on each of the links below to jump directly to the categories we’re nominated in:

–Online Film & Video: Documentary: Individual Episode: (Motherboard/VICE Media: “Click, Print, Gun”)

–Online Film & Video: Documentary: Individual Episode: (VICE Media: “Child Workers of the World Unite”)

–Online Film & Video: Branded Entertainment Long Form: (VICE Media: The Creators Project)

–Online Film & Video: Branded Entertainment Long Form: (VICE Media: “Far Out”)

–Online Film & Video: News & Politics: Individual Episode: (VICE Media: “Sisa: Cocaine of the Poor”)

–Online Film & Video: News & Politics: Individual Episode: (VICE Media: “In Saddam’s Shadow”)

–Online Film & Video: Music: (VICE Media: “The Collaborators”)

–Online Film & Video: Branded Entertainment Scripted: (VICE Media: “This Must Be the Only Fantasy”)

–Online Film & Video: Branded Entertainment Unscripted: (VICE Media/Noisey: “Guitar Moves”)

–Web: Art: VICE Media: “The Creators Project”

–Mobile & Apps: Entertainment: (VICE Media: VICE Mobile App)

And then?

To cast your vote, click your choice and click again to confirm. If you see a voting tally with percentage, you have voted successfully, and we love you.

Yeah, sure. Anyways, something’s been bugging me, and I gotta ask – why does a Webby look like a duck penis?

When you win a Webby, they tell you why. But it’s a secret.

The male duck dick is quite the evolutionary feat. Did you know it helps facilitate rape on unsuspecting female ducks? Besides, aren’t award ceremonies all about who has the biggest dick anyway?

Whatever, guy. Just go vote for us.